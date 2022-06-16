UrduPoint.com

Germany Remains A Magic Bag Ahead Of 2022 FIFA World Cup In Qatar, Says Muller

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Germany remains a magic bag ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, says Muller

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) --:Thomas Muller is known for his refreshing straightforwardness. No matter if there is a reason to celebrate or setbacks need to be dealt with, the Bavarian footballer likes to put things bluntly.

Statistics don't seem to bother the Bayern striker overwhelmingly after his side crushed the 2020 European Champion Italy 5-2 in a Nations League encounter.

161 days ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Germany might have secured the highest victory against Italy in 83 years.

Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan's penalty, Muller, and a quick-fire Timo Werner double turned things to better for a German team seeking stability.

Muller talked about a pleasant evening in the Moenchengladbach arena but neglected any informative value. "Most important is to enter our vacation with a good feeling after a stressful season and recover," the forward said. "It doesn't mean a lot regarding the World Cup despite everyone asking for it."Germany managed to survive unbeaten in 13 games under coach Hansi Flick and accomplished its mission to beat one of football's great nations.

