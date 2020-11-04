UrduPoint.com
Germany Reports 17,214 New COVID-19 Cases

Wed 04th November 2020

BERLIN, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :New COVID-19 infections in Germany increased by 17,214 within one day to a total of 577,593, the Federal government agency for disease control and prevention Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Wednesday.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Germany rose by 151 within one day to a total of 10,812 on Wednesday, according to the RKI.

Over the last few days, the infection rate decreased slightly to around one on Tuesday, meaning that on average every person infected with COVID-19 infects one other person, according to the latest daily situation report by the RKI.

However, despite the decreased infection rate, the RKI noted that "since the number of infected persons is currently very high in Germany, the number of new infections per day also remains high." Germany entered its second COVID-19 lockdown on Monday.

The month-long lockdown during November includes far-reaching restrictions on daily life such as tougher contact restrictions and the closure of restaurants and bars.

"The temporary contact restrictions are hard on everyone," said Germany's Minister of Health Jens Spahn during a press conference on Tuesday which was his first official press conference after being tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago. "But they can help to get the virus back under control."Spahn explained that the COVID-19 pandemic was also being systematically tackled at other sites. For example, the new model quarantine regulation in Germany would take effect on Nov. 8.

The new regulation included that everyone entering Germany from designated risk areas would have to spend 10 days in quarantine and could only be discharged with a test after five days at the earliest, according to Germany's Ministry of Health.

