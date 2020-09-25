Germany reports 2,153 new cases, total tops 280,000

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

BERLIN -- Germany's COVID-19 cases rose by 2,153 to 280,223 over the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Friday.

The death toll from the disease increased by 15 to 9,443, it added.

Germany's Minister of Health Jens Spahn said on Monday that he wanted to prepare the country for a potential increase in COVID-19 infections during the cold season by setting up outpatient clinics and a new testing strategy.

CAIRO -- Egypt confirmed late on Thursday 138 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total cases registered in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic to 102,513, said the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, 13 patients died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 5,835, while 801 others were cured and discharged from hospitals, increasing the total recoveries to 92,644, the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The U.S. Oregon's Clatsop County said Thursday that 77 workers at its Pacific Seafood plant have tested positive for COVID-19.

A private laboratory conducted nucleic acid tests for the plant's 159 night shift workers earlier this week, and 77 tested positive, said the county's public health department.

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 114 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Friday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,455.

The daily caseload stayed above 100 for three straight days due to the continued cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province traceable to church services and a massive rally held in central Seoul on Aug. 15.

QINGDAO -- Two stevedores in east China's port city of Qingdao were reported as asymptomatic COVID-19 cases on Thursday, said the municipal health commission on Friday.

The two workers, aged 40 and 45, had both handled imported frozen seafood on Sept. 19. Nucleic acid tests revealed the two were positive for novel coronavirus on Thursday.

NEW DELHI -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rose to 5,818,570, India's Federal health ministry said Friday.

During the past 24 hours, 86,052 new cases were reported from across the country. Besides this 1,141 deaths were also recorded.

LIMA -- More than 6 million Peruvians have been left jobless due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Labor Minister Javier Palacios said on Thursday.

Some 8 percent of Peru's 32 million inhabitants are unemployed, with the unemployment rate as high as 15 percent in the capital Lima, said Palacios.