Germany reports 21,866 more COVID-19 cases

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Germany's COVID-19 infections increased by 21,866 within one day to a total of 727,533, the Federal government agency for disease control and prevention Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Thursday.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the country rose by 215 within one day to a total of 11,982, according to the RKI.

Germany is currently in a month-long lockdown to slow the spread of the virus.

The country must "pull the emergency brake" to keep the COVID-19 pandemic under control, Minister of Health Jens Spahn said last week.