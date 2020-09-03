Germany reports 246,166 COVID-19 cases in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

BERLIN -- Germany's COVID-19 cases have risen by 1,311 over the past 24 hours to 246,166, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Thursday.

The death toll from the disease has increased by eight to 9,321 nationwide.

WELLINGTON -- New Zealand confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including one in the community and one imported case in managed isolation.

The community case has been epidemiologically linked to the Auckland cluster, according to the Ministry of Health.

YANGON -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 1,058 as of Thursday morning, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and sports.

A total of 63 COVID-19 confirmed cases including 41 local transmission cases and 22 imported cases were reported on Thursday Morning.

URUMQI -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is speeding up the return to normal life and work, all the while promoting anti-epidemic measures on a regular basis, as the COVID-19 epidemic continues to wane, with no new confirmed cases for 15 consecutive days as of Wednesday.

In the regional capital Urumqi, seven shopping malls, six supermarkets and 60 convenience stores under Xinjiang's Youhao Group, a large retail enterprise, opened for business on Wednesday.

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 195 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 12:00 a.m. local time Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 20,644.

The daily caseload fell below 200 in 17 days, but it continued to grow in triple digits since Aug. 14 owing to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province linked to church services and a massive rally held in central Seoul on Aug. 15.

WASHINGTON -- Driven by the massive fiscal response to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Federal debt is projected to exceed the size of the economy for the fiscal year 2021, the highest level since World War II, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said Wednesday.

In An Update to the Budget Outlook: 2020 to 2030, the CBO projects a federal budget deficit of 3.3 trillion Dollars in fiscal year 2020, which ends on Sept. 30, more than triple the shortfall recorded in 2019