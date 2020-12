(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN, Dec. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Germany reported 32,195 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours on Thursday, bringing the national tally to 1,587,115, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

The nationwide death toll rose by 802 to 28,770, the RKI data showed.