Germany reports record increase of building material prices

BERLIN, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) --:Germany recorded the strongest price increase for specific building materials, such as timber and steel, in 2021 since the data series were started in 1949, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Thursday.

Prices were up 77.3 percent for solid construction timber, 65.1 percent for roof battens and 61.4 percent for construction timber, compared with average prices in 2020, according to Destatis.

"Delivery bottlenecks, raw material shortage and higher domestic and foreign demand have had an impact on the construction sector," Destatis noted, adding that "not only the increased wood prices, but also the steel prices are driving up costs in the construction industry.

""Rising material prices as well as government requirements and more climate protection cost money," said Tim-Oliver Mueller, managing director of the German construction industry federation on Thursday. "It is important that the rising prices are not fully transferred to tenants."