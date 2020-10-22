UrduPoint.com
Germany Reports Record New Virus Cases In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:20 AM

Germany reports record new virus cases in 24 hours

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Germany recorded 11,287 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours, a large jump from the previous day and a record for the country since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to official data Thursday.

The figure far exceeds the next highest total of 7,830 recorded last Friday, and is a steep jump from the 7,595 cases reported on Wednesday by the Robert Koch Institute.

