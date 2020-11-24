UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Revises Up Q3 Economic Growth

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 02:50 PM

Germany revises up Q3 economic growth

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Germany's economy grew by a better-than-expected 8.5 percent in the third quarter, revised data showed Tuesday, powered by household spending as the country emerged from tough coronavirus lockdowns earlier this year.

The record increase in gross domestic product (GDP) beat the preliminary estimate of 8.2 percent quarter-on-quarter announced in October, Federal statistics agency Destatis said.

Private consumption jumped, Destatis said, partly thanks to a temporary reduction in VAT to the end of the year, alongside a 300 euro ($356) bonus per child for families as part of the government's stimulus package.

Related Topics

Euro October From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, UK join hands to boost trade ties, export cre ..

39 minutes ago

KCR to run on Orangi route after December 15; Comm ..

31 minutes ago

Afghan Government Remains Committed to Peace Talks ..

31 minutes ago

French Interior Minister Expects Report on Migrant ..

33 minutes ago

India Successfully Test-Launches Enhanced BrahMos ..

33 minutes ago

New York City's first Black mayor dies aged 93: US ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.