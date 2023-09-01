Open Menu

Germany Riding The Wave At 2023 FIBA Worlds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Germany riding the wave at 2023 FIBA Worlds

BERLIN, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) --:A day at a Japanese beach seemed like the perfect escape for Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner.

Taking a break from basketball and the upcoming games of the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia felt like a mini-vacation, especially with an aching ankle still needing attention.

"It was a nice day off all hurly-burly coming along with a competition such as the Worlds," Wagner said.

A soothing foot bath in the salty seawater seemed beneficial, especially with his brother Moritz, a teammate on the German squad and in Orlando, and their parents nearby.

Maintaining high spirits appears crucial ahead of the intermediate round, especially after securing three victories against Japan, Australia, and Finland.

Further medical evaluations will determine if Franz Wagner's ankle can withstand the demands of a full game.

Moritz, along with Dennis Schroeder from the Toronto Raptors, has emerged as the emotional team leader, while Franz offers support from the sidelines.

Three wins have bolstered the team's confidence, even when competing against superstars like Slovenia's Luka Doncic. Additionally, Bayern Munich's Isaac Bonga has seamlessly stepped in during Franz Wagner's injury absence.

Team spirit is the driving force propelling the Germans towards a potential medal and a spot in the final round in Manila, the Philippine capital.

In the newly formed intermediate group, Germany and Slovenia have the advantage with six points earned in the group stage, while Australia and Slovenia trail with just four.

Related Topics

World Australia German Germany Toronto Nice Manila Bath Orlando Indonesia Japan Slovenia Philippines Finland All From Bayern

Recent Stories

Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to ..

Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to Mahira Khan amid depression s ..

3 minutes ago
 Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives ..

Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General ..

44 minutes ago
 OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affai ..

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Received the Consul General ..

1 hour ago
 Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilatera ..

Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilateral Exercise

1 hour ago
 Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Compa ..

Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Companion, Now Available Nationwide

1 hour ago
 CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

1 hour ago
Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 ..

Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 begins today

2 hours ago
 DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders ..

DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders for action-packed sports day

2 hours ago
 ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Ce ..

ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Central Asia to attract tourists ..

2 hours ago
 Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore ..

Zain Qureshi barred departure for Dubai at Lahore airport

3 hours ago
 UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on ..

UAE, New Zealand enter preliminary discussions on Comprehensive Economic Partner ..

3 hours ago
 Public on edge as fresh hike take petrol, diesel p ..

Public on edge as fresh hike take petrol, diesel prices beyond 300 mark per litr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous