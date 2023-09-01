Germany riding the wave at 2023 FIBA Worlds

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) --:A day at a Japanese beach seemed like the perfect escape for Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner.

Taking a break from basketball and the upcoming games of the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia felt like a mini-vacation, especially with an aching ankle still needing attention.

"It was a nice day off all hurly-burly coming along with a competition such as the Worlds," Wagner said.

A soothing foot bath in the salty seawater seemed beneficial, especially with his brother Moritz, a teammate on the German squad and in Orlando, and their parents nearby.

Maintaining high spirits appears crucial ahead of the intermediate round, especially after securing three victories against Japan, Australia, and Finland.

Further medical evaluations will determine if Franz Wagner's ankle can withstand the demands of a full game.

Moritz, along with Dennis Schroeder from the Toronto Raptors, has emerged as the emotional team leader, while Franz offers support from the sidelines.

Three wins have bolstered the team's confidence, even when competing against superstars like Slovenia's Luka Doncic. Additionally, Bayern Munich's Isaac Bonga has seamlessly stepped in during Franz Wagner's injury absence.

Team spirit is the driving force propelling the Germans towards a potential medal and a spot in the final round in Manila, the Philippine capital.

In the newly formed intermediate group, Germany and Slovenia have the advantage with six points earned in the group stage, while Australia and Slovenia trail with just four.