UrduPoint.com

Germany, S. Korea Agree To Boost Economic, Security Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Germany, S. Korea agree to boost economic, security ties

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :South Korea and Germany agreed to boost economic and security cooperation in the face of persisting global uncertainties after their leaders met in Seoul on Sunday.

Olaf Scholz, the first German chancellor to visit Seoul in 30 years, met President Yoon Suk Yeol for a summit on Sunday evening.

Yoon said after the talks they had agreed to deepen cooperation "in line with the changing times" by expanding trade and investment ties to high-tech industries such as hydrogen, semiconductors, biotechnology and clean energy.

"South Korea and Germany decided to strengthen the partnership in supply chains amid intensifying global economic instability and geopolitical conflicts," Yoon told a joint news conference after the summit.

The summit agenda ranged widely from climate change to security policy in the Indo-Pacific region, with the two leaders discussing the war in Ukraine as well as the threats posed on the Korean peninsula by nuclear-armed North Korea.

Scholz travelled to the Demilitarised Zone dividing the two Koreas before the summit with Yoon.

"I was able to see with my own eyes what it is like to be in a situation where peace and security are seriously threatened," Scholz told Yoon.

"What I'd like to emphasise is that the relationship between our two countries should be developed more closely from our experience of division," he said.

The two leaders said Pyongyang has nothing to gain with its "illegal provocations" and agreed to work closely for the denuclearisation of North Korea.

- Ukraine support - South Korea, the world's ninth-largest arms exporter, has sent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and has also sold tanks and howitzers to Poland.

However, it has a longstanding policy of not providing weapons to active conflict zones.

An official from the German government told reporters last week the two leaders would discuss Seoul's plans for providing further assistance to Ukraine.

Yoon said after the summit South Korea and Germany would maintain their solidarity and support for Ukraine but did not elaborate on any new plans.

The South Korean leader also held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima Sunday. He also met Zelensky's wife, First Lady Olena Zelenska, in Seoul last week.

At his meeting with Zelensky in Hiroshima, Yoon promised additional non-lethal aid to Ukraine, such as demining equipment and ambulances, at the request of the Ukrainian president, according to Yoon's office.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Threatened German Visit Wife Germany Hiroshima Pyongyang Seoul Poland South Korea North Korea Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed attends results ceremony of Itqan ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends results ceremony of Itqan Prog 2022-2023

23 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed attends signing of MoU betwee ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends signing of MoU between Dubai Chambers and DIFC Fami ..

53 minutes ago
 UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli ..

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Minister

1 hour ago
 Saqr Ghobash leads FNC delegation to Moscow tomorr ..

Saqr Ghobash leads FNC delegation to Moscow tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Investopia Europe witnesses first partnership betw ..

Investopia Europe witnesses first partnership between Sharaf Group and SMAG in f ..

2 hours ago
 Mubadala continues to advance UAE&#039;s knowledge ..

Mubadala continues to advance UAE&#039;s knowledge-based economy : Mansour bin Z ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.