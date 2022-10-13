BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, accusing him of launching a crusade against the West and the rules-based international order.

"This war is not only about Ukraine. (Putin and his enablers) consider the war against Ukraine to be part of a larger crusade," Scholz said in a video message for the Progressive Governance Summit.

"A crusade against liberal democracy. A crusade against the rules-based international order. A crusade against freedom and progress," the Social Democrat politician said.

"A crusade against our way of life. And a crusade against what Putin calls the collective West. He means all of us," Scholz added.

His comments came days after Russia launched a wave of missile strikes across Ukraine this week, following a blast which damaged a strategic bridge linking Russia and Crimea.