Germany says ready to use Russian vaccine if approved by EMA

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The German government said Friday that it would be open to using the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine once it had been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

"EMA approval -- which Sputnik does not yet have -- would provide the opportunity to use the vaccine in inoculation campaigns in Europe, and it would then also be worth considering for Germany," said Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesperson Steffen Seibert, refusing to be drawn over France's accusation against Moscow of using the jabs as a "propaganda" tool.

Last week, Merkel herself directly referred to Sputnik jabs and said Germany "should use any vaccine that has been approved" by the EMA.