UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Says Ready To Use Russian Vaccine If Approved By EMA

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:20 PM

Germany says ready to use Russian vaccine if approved by EMA

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The German government said Friday that it would be open to using the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine once it had been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

"EMA approval -- which Sputnik does not yet have -- would provide the opportunity to use the vaccine in inoculation campaigns in Europe, and it would then also be worth considering for Germany," said Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesperson Steffen Seibert, refusing to be drawn over France's accusation against Moscow of using the jabs as a "propaganda" tool.

Last week, Merkel herself directly referred to Sputnik jabs and said Germany "should use any vaccine that has been approved" by the EMA.

Related Topics

Moscow Europe France German Germany Angela Merkel Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM is expected to reshuffle cabinet next Monday

55 minutes ago

Dubai World Cup – A message of peace and love fr ..

56 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 2,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,262 r ..

1 hour ago

France accuses Britain of 'blackmail' over vaccine ..

19 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes Procedure of Sputnik V Authorization ..

19 minutes ago

41 shops sealed over SOPs breach in lahore

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.