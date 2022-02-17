Germany 'sceptical' over its Mali mission after French pullout: minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Germany's defence minister said Thursday she was "very sceptical" that Berlin would remain part of a European military training mission in Mali after France said it was withdrawing its troops.

"We have taken note of the French decision to leave Mali and end its mission there which will of course have repercussions for its partners," Christine Lambrecht told reporters.

"I have to say I am very sceptical whether there will be an extension of the mandate for participation in EUTM," an EU military training mission, she added.