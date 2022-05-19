UrduPoint.com

Germany School Shooting Injures One, Suspect Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Germany school shooting injures one, suspect arrested

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Shots were fired in a school in Germany on Thursday, injuring one person in the northern city of Bremerhaven, police said, adding that they had arrested the suspected gunman.

The incident happened at the Lloyd Gymnasium, a secondary school in the centre of Bremerhaven, local police said in a statement.

"The armed person has been arrested and is in police custody," they said.

The injured person was not a pupil, police said, and has been taken to hospital.

"Students are in their classrooms with their teachers. The police have the situation on the ground under control," the statement added.

School shootings are relatively rare in Germany, a country with some of the strictest gun laws in Europe.

But a recent spate has rattled the population.

Bremerhaven police tweeted that a large deployment was under way in the city centre and asked residents to avoid the Mayor-Martin-Donandt square and surrounding streets, in the vicinity of the Lloyd secondary school.

Last week, investigators in Germany's city of Essen said they foiled a school bomb assault, as they arrested a 16-year-old who is suspected to have been planning a "Nazi terror attack".

Police in Essen stormed the teen's room overnight, taking him into custody and uncovering 16 "pipe bombs", as well as anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim material.

In January, an 18-year-old student opened fire in a lecture hall at Heidelberg University in southwestern Germany, killing a young woman and injuring three others before fleeing the scene and turning the weapon on himself.

In 2009, a former pupil killed nine students, three teachers and three passers-by in a school shooting at Winnenden, in the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg. The gunman then killed himself.

In 2002, a 19-year-old former student, apparently in revenge for having been expelled, shot dead 16 people including 12 teachers and two students at a school in the central German city of Erfurt. He too then killed himself.

The Winnenden and Erfurt massacres were carried out with legal weapons and spurred Germany to tighten gun laws.

The country currently requires anyone under 25 to pass a psychiatric exam before applying for a gun licence.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Fire Police Europe German Student Germany Young Essen Heidelberg Erfurt Bremerhaven January Women Weapon

Recent Stories

WHO alerts as more monkeypox cases reported in Bri ..

WHO alerts as more monkeypox cases reported in Britain

1 minute ago
 Moscow expels 5 Portuguese diplomats: ministry

Moscow expels 5 Portuguese diplomats: ministry

1 minute ago
 Beijing reports 50 new confirmed local COVID-19 ca ..

Beijing reports 50 new confirmed local COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 IHC asks FIA to follow SOPs in Sami Ibrahim case

IHC asks FIA to follow SOPs in Sami Ibrahim case

2 minutes ago
 China's consumption to recover from epidemic impac ..

China's consumption to recover from epidemic impacts

2 minutes ago
 U.S. reports 180 severe hepatitis cases in childre ..

U.S. reports 180 severe hepatitis cases in children

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.