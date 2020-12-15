UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Seeking EU Covid Vaccine Approval 'before Christmas'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Germany seeking EU Covid vaccine approval 'before Christmas'

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Germany said Tuesday it wanted the European Union to approve the BioNTech/Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine "before Christmas", as calls grow for the EU health regulator to speed up its decision process.

"The goal is to get approval before Christmas," German Health Minister Jens Spahn told a press conference in Berlin. "We want to start vaccinating in Germany before the end of the year." The Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) had previously said it planned to hold a special meeting by December 29 at the latest to discuss granting conditional approval for the jab.

That puts the EU behind a growing number of nations that have already granted emergency approval. Britain, Canada and the United States have already started vaccinating their citizens.

Germany's Bild newspaper reported that the EMA was now planning to meet on December 23, which Spahn said would be "good news for the whole European Union".

"We can be optimistic about an approval on December 23," he said.

There was no immediate confirmation from the EU health body, however.

"We know about the Bild article. We are still working with a date of 29th, at the latest. At the moment nothing has changed," an EMA spokeswoman told AFP.

Spahn's growing impatience had become clear in a series of tweets on Sunday, in which he said the European vaccine delay could undermine confidence "in the European Union's ability to act".

The German hospital association (DKG) has likewise expressed concern about the time taken by the EMA to validate the vaccine.

Spahn has nevertheless defended Berlin's decision to stick with an EU-wide approval process for all 27 member states rather than going it alone and granting emergency use authorisation on a national basis.

- 'Summer 2021' - Opting for a European approach "is also about strengthening trust in the vaccine", the minister told reporters.

"We want a thorough review, we want a proper authorisation and at the same time we want a swift review," he added.

Berlin's irritation is more acute as BioNTech is a German firm and the country is preparing to go into partial lockdown from Wednesday, with non-essential shops and schools to close.

Germany coped relatively well with the first wave of the coronavirus in the spring, but it has struggled to contain a resurgence in Covid-19 cases in recent months.

Last week saw a record high of nearly 30,000 new infections in one day, with the number of deaths also rising steadily.

Spahn told German television on Monday that once the product has been approved, he wants to vaccinate around 60 percent of the population by the end of summer 2021.

Related Topics

Christmas Canada German European Union Germany Berlin Same United States December Sunday TV All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEC reviews Sharjah Government 2021 general budget

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler amends Decree on SRTI Park ‘Free Z ..

6 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

36 minutes ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

51 minutes ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

1 hour ago

Govt decides to hold Senate elections in Feb inste ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.