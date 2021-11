Berlin, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Germany on Thursday saw its biggest daily rise in Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) health agency showed.

The country recorded 33,949 new cases in the past 24 hours, RKI said, beating the previous daily record of 33,777 on December 18, 2020.