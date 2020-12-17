Germany sees record daily virus infections of over 30,000: official

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Germany on Thursday reported a daily record of new coronavirus infections of more than 30,000, as it struggles to cope with the outbreak with a new partial lockdown.

The Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, which is managing reporting for the country in the pandemic, revised its initial total of 26,923 for the previous 24-hour period saying around 3,500 more cases had come to light.

"For technical reasons some 3,500 cases from (southwestern state) Baden-Wuerttemberg were not reported. The problem has been fixed and the cases are being reported today," it said on its website.