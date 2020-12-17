UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Sees Record Daily Virus Infections Of Over 30,000: Official

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Germany sees record daily virus infections of over 30,000: official

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Germany on Thursday reported a daily record of new coronavirus infections of more than 30,000, as it struggles to cope with the outbreak with a new partial lockdown.

The Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, which is managing reporting for the country in the pandemic, revised its initial total of 26,923 for the previous 24-hour period saying around 3,500 more cases had come to light.

"For technical reasons some 3,500 cases from (southwestern state) Baden-Wuerttemberg were not reported. The problem has been fixed and the cases are being reported today," it said on its website.

Related Topics

Germany From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

'You can't bulldoze show of hands through Presiden ..

36 minutes ago

More Than 50% of Moldovans Oppose Country's Access ..

30 minutes ago

Under training judicial officers from KPK calls on ..

33 minutes ago

FCCI welcomes induction of Castro as minister

33 minutes ago

Head of European Council to Self-Isolate After Con ..

33 minutes ago

Putin Says Media Campaign on His Inner Circle Aime ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.