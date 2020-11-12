UrduPoint.com
Germany Sees Tentative Signs Of Virus Curve Flattening

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

Germany sees tentative signs of virus curve flattening

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Germany is seeing tentative signs that a surge in coronavirus infections may be easing, the head of the country's disease control agency RKI said Thursday.

"The curve is flattening," said Lothar Wieler, adding that it "shows that we are not helpless against this virus" and that restrictions such as social distancing and mask wearing can help halt the march of Covid-19.

