Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :A new record high temperature was recorded in Germany on Wednesday amid a Europe wide heatwave, the German Meteorological Service said.

"New record temperature in Germany! 40.5 C (104.9 Fahrenheit), the previous record of 40.3 was beaten today in (western) Geilenkirchen!" the service tweeted.