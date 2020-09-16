UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Shares Almost Unchanged At The Start Of Trading In Wednesday

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Germany shares almost unchanged at the start of trading in Wednesday

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :German stocks were almost unchanged at the start of trading on Wednesday, with the benchmark DAX index increasing by just 6.49 points, or 0.05 percent, opening at 13,224.16 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's largest 30 companies at the start of trading was mail and logistics company Deutsche Post, increasing by 1.53 percent, followed by sportswear manufacturer Adidas with 0.86 percent and online food delivery company Delivery Hero with 0.82 percent.

Delivery Hero plans to increase the number of employees located in Berlin by 50 percent to 3,000 by the end of the year, Niklas Oestberg, chief executive officer (CEO) of Delivery Hero told the German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Wednesday.

"Berlin is a good place for us, we get a lot of excellent talent here, that is important," Oestberg said. Delivery Hero was promoted to the DAX last month as a replacement for the insolvent financial service provider Wirecard.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines fell by 0.89 percent. The German aircraft engine manufacturer was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Wednesday.

The yield on German ten-year bonds went down 0.006 percentage points to minus 0.487 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1850 U.S. Dollars, increasing by 0.01 percent on Wednesday morning.

Related Topics

German Company Germany Berlin Euro Stocks Post

Recent Stories

Fujairah oil products stockpiles extend decline

5 minutes ago

Fakhar Imam for enhancing Pak-Netherlands cooperat ..

2 minutes ago

Fire leaves destruction and uncertainty in Oregon ..

2 minutes ago

River Indus still in low flood: FFC

2 minutes ago

AIOU strengthens regional network for resolving is ..

6 minutes ago

Russia to Give Long-Stay Visas Valid Up to 1 Year ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.