Germany Stands By Nord Stream 2 Despite French Stop Plea: Spokeswoman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Germany stands by Nord Stream 2 despite French stop plea: spokeswoman

Berlin, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The German government on Monday said it had not changed its "basic position" in support of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline with Russia, despite French calls to scrap the controversial project in protest at Moscow's opposition crackdown.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokeswoman Martina Fietz said she had "no new updates" on the project. "The government has not changed its basic position," she told reporters.

