Germany star Jerome Boateng convicted of assault, fined 1.8 mn euros

Munich, Germany, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Germany's 2014 World Cup winner Jerome Boateng was on Thursday fined 1.8 million Euros ($2 million) by a court in Munich after being found guilty of assaulting his former partner.

The 33-year-old, who signed for French club Lyon last week after a decade at Bayern Munich, was convicted of assaulting the mother of his twin daughters during a Caribbean holiday three years ago.