Germany Takes Cross-country Women's Team Sprint Classic Gold At Beijing 2022
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 03:40 PM
Zhangjiakou, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Germany won its 10th gold by taking the cross-country skiing women's team sprint classic at the Beijing Winter Olympics here on Wednesday.
Katharina Hennig and Victoria Carl joined efforts to secure the victory for Germany in 22 minutes and 9.85 seconds, edging Sweden by 0.17 seconds.