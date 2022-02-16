(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Zhangjiakou, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Germany won its 10th gold by taking the cross-country skiing women's team sprint classic at the Beijing Winter Olympics here on Wednesday.

Katharina Hennig and Victoria Carl joined efforts to secure the victory for Germany in 22 minutes and 9.85 seconds, edging Sweden by 0.17 seconds.

The Russian Olympic Committee took the bronze in 22:10.56.