Germany Takes On Record Debt In 2020, But Less Than Expected

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Germany takes on record debt in 2020, but less than expected

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Germany took on record new debt in 2020 to shield the economy from the coronavirus pandemic, but less than expected, official data showed Tuesday.

"Despite the pandemic, we have the finances well under control," Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told reporters.

Europe's largest economy took on 130.5 billion Euros ($158.3 billion) in new borrowing last year.

The amount is the highest since German reunification in 1990, but still less than the 218 billion euros in new debt authorised by parliament to deal with the health crisis.

In part this can be explained by a weaker than expected economic slump, thanks to a strong rebound during the summer, the finance ministry said.

Germany's economy contracted 5.0 percent in 2020, 0.5 percentage points above the government's estimates, and a smaller decline than during the 2009 financial crisis when output shrank by 5.7 percent.

