UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Takes UK Off Virus High-risk List

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Germany takes UK off virus high-risk list

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Germany on Friday removed Britain and Northern Ireland from the list of high-risk zones for coronavirus infections, meaning that travellers will no longer need to quarantine upon arrival.

"United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland including Isle of Man, the Channel Islands and the British Overseas Territories.

.. is no longer considered as (a) risk area," the Robert Koch Institute for infections diseases said on its website, with effect from Sunday.

Related Topics

Germany Man Ireland United Kingdom Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

102,340 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

13 minutes ago

PM appreciates police for their heroic stand

21 minutes ago

Women players to start training at Moin Khan Acade ..

30 minutes ago

Women players to assemble in Karachi for training ..

40 minutes ago

Babar Azam says team is ready for same momentum in ..

52 minutes ago

Ericsson launches Together Apart Hackathon to boos ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.