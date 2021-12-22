UrduPoint.com

Germany Targets New Year's Parties, Sports In New Covid Curbs

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:00 AM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Germany on Tuesday capped private New Year's Eve parties at 10 vaccinated or recovered guests, and announced a ban on spectators at large sporting events from December 28 to slow Omicron's spread.

"This is not the time for parties and cosy evenings with lots of people," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after talks with Germany's regional leaders.

From December 28, large organised events "will no longer take place with spectators, this applies in particular to football games," he added. Nightclubs will also be closed.

