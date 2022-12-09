Germany threatened with power cuts

BERLIN, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The electricity supply situation in Germany may worsen in the coming days, said the country's Federal Ministry of Economics.

An internal memo from the Environment Ministry of the southwestern state of Baden-Wurttemberg dated Dec. 2, which Bild daily quoted in advance, said French nuclear plants that supplied power to Germany were generating less electricity.

According to the daily, the nuclear power plant outages in France are the biggest problem for energy supply to Germany. "Shutdowns of the power supply for 90 minutes" could "not be ruled out," according to the report.

Another reason for deterioration could be the overhaul and stretch operation of the Neckarwestheim nuclear power plant. The nuclear power plant accounted for 22.5% of the supply in Baden-Wurttemberg in 2021.