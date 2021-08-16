UrduPoint.com

Germany To Begin Flying Embassy Staff Out Of Kabul 'later Today': Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 12:30 AM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Germany will begin flying its embassy staff out of Kabul later Sunday, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, adding that the employees were currently all safe at the military section of the airport.

The Bundeswehr's aircraft will also depart Sunday night for the Afghan capital to help with the evacuation in coming days, Maas added, as the Taliban closed in on power.

The army will fly passengers to an unnamed "neighbouring country", where they will then be put on civilian flights bound for Germany, said the minister.

A core team of the embassy will carry on operating from the airport where they are currently sheltering, to help in particular with the evacuations.

"We are doing everything now to enable our nationals and our former local employees to leave the country in the coming days," said Maas.

However, he warned that the situation is "difficult to predict" and that Germany was working in close cooperation with allies on the evacuations.

Germany had completed by the end of June the pull out of its troops deployed in Afghanistan over almost two decades as part of NATO forces.

Its contingent of 150,000 people who were stationed in the country over the years, made it the second biggest contributor of NATO troops there, after the United States.

Angela Merkel's government had however come under heavy criticism from critics who say it had failed to get Afghans who worked for Bundeswehr troops out of the country in time.

