Germany To Close Borders With France, Austria, Switzerland From Monday: Source Close To Matter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 10:40 PM

Germany to close borders with France, Austria, Switzerland from Monday: source close to matter

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Germany will close its borders with France, Austria and Switzerland from Monday morning due to the coronavirus crisis, a source close to the matter told AFP on Sunday, confirming a report in German media.

The popular tabloid Bild had reported that the closures would take effect at 8:00 am (0700 GMT) on Monday, and claimed that goods and cross-border commuters would be exempt.

