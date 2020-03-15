Germany to close borders with France, Austria, Switzerland from Monday: source close to matter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Germany will close its borders with France, Austria and Switzerland from Monday morning due to the coronavirus crisis, a source close to the matter told AFP on Sunday, confirming a report in German media.

The popular tabloid Bild had reported that the closures would take effect at 8:00 am (0700 GMT) on Monday, and claimed that goods and cross-border commuters would be exempt.