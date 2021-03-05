Germany To Compensate Energy Companies 2.4bn Euros For Nuclear Exit: Govt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 04:00 PM
Berlin, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Germany will pay energy companies a total of 2.4 billion Euros ($2.9 billion) in compensation for its policy of phasing out nuclear power completely by the end of 2022, Berlin said Friday.
"The government has reached an agreement with EnBW, E.ON/PreussenElektra, RWE and Vattenfall," Germany's environment, finance and economy ministries said in a joint statement.