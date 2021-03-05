UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany To Compensate Energy Firms 2.4 Bn Euros For Nuclear Exit

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Germany to compensate energy firms 2.4 bn euros for nuclear exit

Berlin, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Germany will pay top energy companies a total of 2.4 billion Euros ($2.9 billion) in compensation for its decision to exit nuclear energy in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster, Berlin said Friday.

By the end of 2022, Germany will have achieved its goal of completely phasing out nuclear power, set by Chancellor Angela Merkel after a deadly earthquake and tsunami caused a devastating meltdown at Japan's Fukushima plant.

"The government has reached an agreement with EnBW, E.ON/PreussenElektra, RWE and Vattenfall," Germany's environment, finance and economy ministries said in a joint statement.

They said Berlin would pay 2.

43 billion euros compensation to the four companies, all of which operate nuclear power plants in Germany.

The companies welcomed the agreement on Friday, with RWE saying it was "a step towards legal certainty for all parties".

The payments, agreed after a long legal battle with the government, will cover both the cost of electricity the companies would otherwise have produced and investments they had made before Germany decided on its nuclear departure in 2011.

"The agreement has no impact on the exit from nuclear power. It is still the case that the last German nuclear plant will be shut down by the end of 2022 at the latest," the statement added.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Electricity Nuclear German Germany Berlin Fukushima Japan Angela Merkel All From Government Agreement Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly expresses gratitude for fans and friend ..

12 minutes ago

Pope&#039;s visit carries message of peace to all ..

16 minutes ago

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang c ..

21 minutes ago

PTI ministers express annoyance over ECPâ€™s press ..

31 minutes ago

Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, AL ..

31 minutes ago

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.