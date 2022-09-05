UrduPoint.com

Germany To Decide On Nuclear Plant Extension

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Germany to decide on nuclear plant extension

Berlin, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Germany was set to signal Monday whether it would extend the lifetime of its nuclear power plants, in what could be a major policy U-turn as the shut-off of Russian gas supplies sends Europe scrambling for energy sources.

The results of a stress-test to evaluate the benefits of an extension will be presented by Economy Minister Robert Habeck and four grid operators at a press conference later on Monday.

Domestic media reports suggest the government is tending towards keeping the plants running longer than originally planned.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said in early August that extending the lifetime of Germany's three remaining nuclear power plants, which account for six percent of the country's electricity output, "can make sense".

An initial stress test in March had found that the remaining nuclear fleet were not needed to ensure energy security, leading to the conclusion that they could be phased out by year's end.

But the electricity market has since been upended by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with power bills soaring because Moscow has dwindled energy supplies to Europe.

- Pipeline cut - Former chancellor Angela Merkel spectacularly decided to ditch atomic energy in 2011 following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan.

Extending the lifetime of the plants has set off a heated debate in Germany, where nuclear power has been a source of controversy stretching back before Merkel's decision.

The move is especially sensitive for Habeck, whose Green party has its roots in the anti-nuclear movement.

But Germany has already moved to restart mothballed coal power plants and fill gas storage ahead of the winter to guard against an energy shortfall.

Last week, Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would not restart gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Saturday as planned after a three-day maintenance, pinning the blame on Western sanctions.

"Problems with pumping (gas) arose due to sanctions that were imposed against our country," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Nuclear Germany Nord Fukushima Japan Angela Merkel March August Gas Market Media Government

Recent Stories

Storm of abuse on social media against national de ..

Storm of abuse on social media against national defense institutions and spewing ..

2 hours ago
 Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate for ITU ..

Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate for ITU Director of Telecommunication ..

2 hours ago
 Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balo ..

Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory ..

Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory against India

3 hours ago
 PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appoint ..

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appointment of new army Chief

4 hours ago
 PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to ..

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.