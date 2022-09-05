Germany to decide on nuclear plant extension

Berlin, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Germany was set to signal Monday whether it would extend the lifetime of its nuclear power plants, in what could be a major policy U-turn as the shut-off of Russian gas supplies sends Europe scrambling for energy sources.

The results of a stress-test to evaluate the benefits of an extension will be presented by Economy Minister Robert Habeck and four grid operators at a press conference later on Monday.

Domestic media reports suggest the government is tending towards keeping the plants running longer than originally planned.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said in early August that extending the lifetime of Germany's three remaining nuclear power plants, which account for six percent of the country's electricity output, "can make sense".

An initial stress test in March had found that the remaining nuclear fleet were not needed to ensure energy security, leading to the conclusion that they could be phased out by year's end.

But the electricity market has since been upended by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with power bills soaring because Moscow has dwindled energy supplies to Europe.

- Pipeline cut - Former chancellor Angela Merkel spectacularly decided to ditch atomic energy in 2011 following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan.

Extending the lifetime of the plants has set off a heated debate in Germany, where nuclear power has been a source of controversy stretching back before Merkel's decision.

The move is especially sensitive for Habeck, whose Green party has its roots in the anti-nuclear movement.

But Germany has already moved to restart mothballed coal power plants and fill gas storage ahead of the winter to guard against an energy shortfall.

Last week, Russian energy giant Gazprom said it would not restart gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Saturday as planned after a three-day maintenance, pinning the blame on Western sanctions.

"Problems with pumping (gas) arose due to sanctions that were imposed against our country," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.