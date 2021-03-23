UrduPoint.com
Germany To Enter Strict Five-day Shutdown Over Easter: Merkel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 09:20 AM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Germany will prolong its coronavirus restrictions until April 18 and enter a strict shutdown for five days over Easter in a bid to halt soaring infection rates, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday morning after marathon talks with regional leaders.

As well as extending existing measures including keeping cultural, leisure and sporting facilities shut, Merkel and Germany's 16 state premiers agreed a tougher shutdown between April 1 and 5.

Almost all shops will be shut during the five days, and religious services will be moved online over Easter. Only grocers will be allowed to open on Saturday April 3.

