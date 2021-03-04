UrduPoint.com
Germany To Gradually Ease Virus Curbs From Monday: Merkel

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 09:40 AM

Germany to gradually ease virus curbs from Monday: Merkel

Berlin, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel unveiled plans to gradually ease virus curbs in Europe's top economy, caving to pressure from regional leaders and the public for more freedom after months of shutdowns.

Declaring a "new phase" in the pandemic, Merkel said more socialising between households would be allowed from Monday.

Book shops, flower stores and garden centres will also reopen nationwide. Further reopenings will be closely tied to local infection rates, she said after talks with state premiers.

