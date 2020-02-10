Germany to halt all long-distance rail services due to Storm Ciara

Berlin, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Rail operator Deutsche Bahn said Sunday it had halted long-distance train services in many parts of northwestern Germany because of disruptions caused by Storm Ciara, and would extend the suspension to the rest of the country.

"Since there have already been disruptions caused by the cyclone, we are temporarily halting long-distance travel in large parts of Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, North Rhine-Westphalia and Bremen with immediate effect," Deutsche Bahn said on its website.

"Because of current developments and increasingly powerful winds we have decided to progressively suspend all long-distance traffic across Germany from 18h00 (1700 GMT)," it said.