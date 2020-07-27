Germany to impose virus tests on travellers from risk areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Germany will make coronavirus tests mandatory for travellers returning from at-risk areas, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Monday, as fears grow over rising case numbers blamed on summer holidays and local outbreaks.

"We must prevent returning travellers from infecting others unnoticed and thus triggering new chains of infection. I will therefore order compulsory testing for travellers from risk areas," Spahn wrote on Twitter.

The regulations will come into force next week, the health ministry tweeted, and tests will be free.

The debate around coronavirus testing intensified over the weekend after Germany's 16 states agreed on Friday for free tests for all returning travellers, but had stopped short of making the tests mandatory.

After a meeting with state officials on Monday, chancellery chief of staff Helge Braun said there was a "great willingness to move closer to such mandatory tests".

"The question of how this can be implemented must now be examined in detail and I believe that we will come to a solution relatively quickly," he said.

Bavarian premier Markus Soeder had earlier joined a growing chorus of voices calling for tests to become compulsory for returning holidaymakers.

"We are preparing everything so that if the Federal government gives the go-ahead, we can implement it immediately," he said.

However, the move has also attracted criticism from those who believe too much reliance on tests could lead to complacency.

"One-off tests do not offer any security," Ute Teichert, the head of a national doctors' association, said in an interview with the Funke media group. "On the contrary: They can lead to a false sense of security."