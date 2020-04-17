Germany to make tens of millions of masks a week from August: minister

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :German companies will make tens of millions of masks per week from August, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday, including 10 million meeting the FFP2 protective standard and 40 million surgical masks.

"We were able to award contracts to some 50 companies which want to produce 10 milion FFP2 masks and 40 million surgical masks from August," Spahn told reporters at a Berlin press conference.