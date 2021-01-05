UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany To Prolong Shutdown As Virus Deaths Surge

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:40 AM

Germany to prolong shutdown as virus deaths surge

Berlin, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders are expected Tuesday to extend a shutdown in Europe's top economy as coronavirus deaths continue to mount despite tough restrictions in the run-up to the holidays.

After Germany's daily deaths surpassed the 1,000-mark for the first time on December 30, pressure escalated to slow the spread of the disease which has claimed more than 34,000 lives.

Merkel and the premiers of Germany's 16 states are due to meet Tuesday, with regional leaders signalling that they would prolong the current partial lockdown beyond the January 10 deadline, probably until the end of the month.

"Given that infection rates are still too high it will be necessary to extend the restrictions," Health Minister Jens Spahn said Monday.

Michael Kretschmer, premier of Saxony, the state with the highest infection rates in the country, said a continued shutdown was "unavoidable".

The current rules have seen most shops closed along with schools, restaurants, cultural and leisure facilities, and celebrations over Christmas and the New Year holidays were limited to small gatherings.

Officials say the impact of holiday travel and socialising on the virus's spread will not be known until mid-January but that the figures to date are already deeply worrying.

Related Topics

Europe Christmas Holidays German Germany Angela Merkel January December Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Choose to Vaccinate&#039; ..

9 hours ago

Makeup examinations for school students to start o ..

9 hours ago

UN Urges Iran to Uphold JCPOA After Uranium Enrich ..

9 hours ago

World chess body taps Latvian ex-minister as chief ..

9 hours ago

10 hours ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.