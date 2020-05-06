Germany to reopen all shops and schools in May: draft agreement

Berlin, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Germany will fully reopen shops and schools in May after weeks of shutdown imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus, according to a draft agreement between Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional premiers seen by AFP Wednesday.

"Even after initial steps to open up were introduced from April 20, the number of new infections remained low," the document read, with "no new wave of infection" so far detected -- justifying the bolder reopening steps.