Germany To Require Covid Test For China Arrivals

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Berlin, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Germany said on Thursday it would ask arrivals from China for a negative coronavirus test as infections rose steeply following Beijing's abrupt decision to lift strict restrictions.

Germany would change its entry requirements at "short notice", following a recommendation by European Union experts to tighten travel rules, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said in a statement.

Member states agreed on Wednesday to recommend a "precautionary approach" amid fears that unmonitored arrivals from China could introduce a new variant or subvariant of the coronavirus in Europe capable of evading existing vaccines.

Lauterbach welcomed the EU's "common answer" to the rising number of cases in China.

Passengers arriving from China will be required to present "at least a rapid antigen test" to enter Germany, Lauterbach said, without giving a specific date.

Germany would also carry out "spot checks to identify virus variants" and "wastewater tests" for journeys from China, he said.

Within the European Union, Italy and Spain had already imposed Covid test requirements for arrivals from China.

From Thursday, France has also required passengers travelling from China to present a negative test result.

