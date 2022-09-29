UrduPoint.com

Germany To Spend 200 Bn Euros To Cap Soaring Energy Costs

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Germany to spend 200 bn euros to cap soaring energy costs

Berlin, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Germany said Thursday it would plough 200 billion Euros ($194 billion) into shielding households and businesses from skyrocketing energy costs in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"The German government will do everything so that prices sink," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, announcing the package which includes a gas price cap and a plan to cream off windfall profits made by energy companies little hit by soaring gas prices.

The multi-billion-euro fund was designed to ensure that Germany could contend with the fallout from rising prices "this year and next year and the one after that", Scholz said.

Germany, which has been highly dependent on imports of fossil fuels from Russia to meet its energy needs, has come under acute stress as Moscow's supplies dwindle.

Thursday's announcement came as inflation soared to a 70-year high of 10 percent in September, according to official data, driven higher by spiking energy prices.

"We find ourselves in an energy war over prosperity and freedom," Finance Minister Christian Lindner said.

Protecting consumers against the rising bills was a "crystal clear answer" to Russian President Vladimir Putin that Germany was "strong economically".

The gas price cap should cover "at least a part" of the gas used by households and businesses, while "maintaining an incentive to reduce gas use" over the winter as supplies are limited, the government said in a statement.

At the same time, the government would work to limit the price of electricity for consumers by skimming off profits made by energy firms that have profited by the higher asking prices for gas but which do not use the energy source to generate power.

Scholz also announced that the government would be scrapping a controversial gas levy that would have allowed energy companies to pass on rising costs and stabilise their business.

The announcement came after the government moved to nationalise the struggling energy company Uniper, which had been one of the biggest importers of Russian gas, while entering into discussions with other struggling firms.

At the same time, the government has looked elsewhere for alternative supplies of energy, accelerating the construction of infrastructure to import gas from further afield.

It has also prepared plans to keep two nuclear power plants running beyond the end of the year to prop up the electricity grid.

Related Topics

Electricity Import Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear German Company Germany Vladimir Putin Same Price September Gas Christian From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan shows the light to Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan shows the light to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Govt to exercise constitutional, legal options to ..

Govt to exercise constitutional, legal options to ensure cyber security: Tarar

2 hours ago
 IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, her husband Safdar in Av ..

IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, her husband Safdar in Avenfield case

2 hours ago
 Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to ..

Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to flood victims: Ahsan

4 hours ago
 Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dolla ..

Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dollar

4 hours ago
 NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.