Germany To Stand 'side By Side' With US On Global Problems: Merkel

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Germany to stand 'side by side' with US on global problems: Merkel

Berlin, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Germany will "stand together" with the United States to overcome global challenges from the coronavirus pandemic to global warming, Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed Monday after Joe Biden was elected America's next president.

Germany and the US share multiple common interests, Merkel said, adding that in dealing with international problems, "Germans and Europeans know that we must take on more responsibility in this partnership in the 21st century."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

