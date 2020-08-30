Germany to summon Belarus envoy over media crackdown: govt source

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Germany will summon the Belarus ambassador after Minsk revoked accreditations of foreign media reporters covering the country's anti-government protests, a government source said on Sunday.

"The Belarus ambassador will be summoned to the foreign affairs ministry," the source said. Foreign Minister Heiko Mass has already condemned the moves against the foreign media as "unacceptable".