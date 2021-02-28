Germany to tighten Covid controls at French border: health agency

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Germany on Sunday classed France's Covid-battered Moselle region as a virus variant area, triggering tougher entry requirements at the border between the two neighbours.

The Moselle region is now listed as an area "at particularly high risk of infection due to widespread occurrence of SARS-CoV-2 virus variants", Germany's Robert Koch Institute for disease control announced.

From Tuesday, cross-border travellers from Moselle will need to be able to show a recent negative coronavirus test.