Germany upbeat about economic rebound despite virus fears

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :The German economy grew by 8.2 percent in the third quarter and is forecast to shrink less than expected in 2020, official data showed Friday, even as the country faces new shutdowns to contain a second coronavirus wave.

Federal statistics agency Destatis said the rebound in July to September, coming after a historic slump in the second quarter, was driven by "higher final consumption expenditure of households, higher capital formation in machinery and equipment and a sharp increase in exports".

Analysts from financial information service Factset had predicted an increase in gross domestic product of 7.

4 percent after a plunge of almost 10 percent during the second quarter.

Overall, the government now expects Europe's top economy to shrink by 5.5 percent in 2020, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said -- an improvement on September's prediction of 5.8 percent.

Its estimate of 4.4 percent growth for 2021 remains unchanged.

The recovery is subject to the further development of the pandemic, "but I am sure that with the tough and decisive measures we have taken... we have a real chance to achieve this growth," Altmaier said.