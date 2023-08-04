Open Menu

Germany Urges Continued 'mediation Efforts' With Niger Junta

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Germany urges continued 'mediation efforts' with Niger junta

Berlin, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Germany's foreign ministry on Friday urged continued "mediation efforts" with Niger's junta, after a West African delegation failed to secure the return to power of the country's elected government.

"It is important that we give space for mediation efforts," a foreign ministry spokesman in Berlin told a press briefing. "We hope that they can lead to a successful end... a political solution." The ECOWAS regional bloc's team had arrived Thursday in the capital Niamey "but did not spend the night" as scheduled, nor meet with coup leader Abdourahamane Tiani or detained President Mohamed Bazoum, a member of the delegation said on Friday.

Regional powerhouse Nigeria holds the rotating presidency of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which imposed sanctions and on Sunday gave the putschists a week to restore Bazoum to power or risk possible armed intervention.

The spokesman in Berlin stressed Germany "supports the ongoing mediation efforts", adding he did not know whether they had failed or not.

"Even if there has been a departure, I would not necessarily conclude from this any mediation efforts had ended," he said.

"Rather, I believe that we are at the beginning, because the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS are just beginning to take effect." About 60 German citizens have been evacuated from Niger, according to an update from the foreign ministry on Thursday. German civilians fled on evacuation flights run by France, the former colonial power in Niger.

Late Thursday, the Germany military also announced it was flying about 30 passengers from Germany and other countries out of Niger on a military transport plane.

Germany had previously said it had stopped direct financial payments to the government in Niger, and had also suspended development cooperation.

But officials stressed Friday humanitarian aid was still being delivered.

Related Topics

France German Germany Berlin Niamey Lead Niger Nigeria Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute h ..

Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute hunger in 2022: UN official

26 minutes ago
 PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Gra ..

PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Graduation Ceremony

38 minutes ago
 TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

41 minutes ago
 OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place ..

OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place in global smartphone shipment ..

45 minutes ago
 India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of peopl ..

India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of people of IIOJK: Kaira

47 minutes ago
 TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

1 hour ago
Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release f ..

Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release from Adiala jail

2 hours ago
 Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED ..

Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED1.22bn

2 hours ago
 Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretake ..

Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretaker PM post

2 hours ago
 SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advanc ..

SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advance rare disease diagnostics

2 hours ago
 MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital servi ..

MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital services

2 hours ago
 IHC sets aside trial court's verdict in Thoshakhan ..

IHC sets aside trial court's verdict in Thoshakhana maintainbility case against ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous