Germany urges continued 'mediation efforts' with Niger junta

Berlin, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Germany's foreign ministry on Friday urged continued "mediation efforts" with Niger's junta, after a West African delegation failed to secure the return to power of the country's elected government.

"It is important that we give space for mediation efforts," a foreign ministry spokesman in Berlin told a press briefing. "We hope that they can lead to a successful end... a political solution." The ECOWAS regional bloc's team had arrived Thursday in the capital Niamey "but did not spend the night" as scheduled, nor meet with coup leader Abdourahamane Tiani or detained President Mohamed Bazoum, a member of the delegation said on Friday.

Regional powerhouse Nigeria holds the rotating presidency of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which imposed sanctions and on Sunday gave the putschists a week to restore Bazoum to power or risk possible armed intervention.

The spokesman in Berlin stressed Germany "supports the ongoing mediation efforts", adding he did not know whether they had failed or not.

"Even if there has been a departure, I would not necessarily conclude from this any mediation efforts had ended," he said.

"Rather, I believe that we are at the beginning, because the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS are just beginning to take effect." About 60 German citizens have been evacuated from Niger, according to an update from the foreign ministry on Thursday. German civilians fled on evacuation flights run by France, the former colonial power in Niger.

Late Thursday, the Germany military also announced it was flying about 30 passengers from Germany and other countries out of Niger on a military transport plane.

Germany had previously said it had stopped direct financial payments to the government in Niger, and had also suspended development cooperation.

But officials stressed Friday humanitarian aid was still being delivered.