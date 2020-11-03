Germany urges 'new deal' in relations with US after vote

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Germany wished America a fair and "peaceful" presidential vote Tuesday, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, adding that Berlin would seek a new deal in relations with Washington following the results.

"We wish all Americans a fair, good and above all, a peaceful election day. It is a landmark vote that will also determine the direction and the role of the US in the world," said Maas.

He added that Berlin will seek a "functioning transatlantic partnership" after the vote, stressing that "we want a new deal in this partnership".