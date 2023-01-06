Germany, US plan 'new step' in Ukraine weapon shipments

Berlin, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Berlin and Washington are coordinating a "qualitative new step" in their weapon deliveries to Ukraine, German government sources told AFP Thursday, with calls growing for Germany to up its contribution.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been under mounting pressure to deliver battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles long sought by Kyiv, after France became the first in the West to agree to supply light tanks to Ukraine.

Berlin has argued that no other Western partners had yet provided such armaments.

But Germany and the United States are now "planning a qualitative new step in weapons deliveries for Ukraine", the sources in Berlin said.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not specify the kind of arms involved.

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, who heads the German parliament's defence committee, told Die Welt tv that Berlin was looking at the supply of Western-made Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

"It will be the Marder for now," she said, adding that the vehicles could provide "an additional means to push back Russian positions".

Der Spiegel magazine said Germany was looking at sending 20 to 40 Marder vehicles, initially from industry suppliers.

- Battle tanks? - Ukraine has also repeatedly asked for Germany's Leopard 2 battle tanks in its fight against Russia.

Following the French move Wednesday and hints from Washington that it might send Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, Scholz's critics say he can no longer refuse Kyiv's calls.

Strack-Zimmermann said Leopard tanks would also be needed "in the long run" and called for them to be sent to Ukraine as soon as possible.

Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, who according to media reports is likely to be named Germany's new ambassador to Russia, also called for Berlin to up its game.

"I think that overall, it is an entirely new situation for the West when countries go and deliver new categories" of armaments, Lambsdorff, also of the FDP, told German radio.

Anton Hofreiter, the chair of the parliament's European affairs committee, told the Funke media group that the German government's position against sending the tanks was "obsolete".

"The chancellor must now create a European initiative for the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks" used by national armies across the bloc, said the Green MP.

Another government source told AFP on Thursday that Berlin was in "constant talks with French and American allies" over military assistance to Ukraine -- noting a meeting of Western allies set for mid-January, when the partners would discuss weapons deliveries.

"We are constantly looking at what more we can do in terms of military support," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at a news conference with her British counterpart James Cleverly in London.

This included both "defensive weapons" and arms needed to "free occupied territory" from Russia, she said.