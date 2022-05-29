Germany, U.S. To Strengthen Climate And Energy Partnership
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2022 | 05:30 PM
BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) --:Germany and the United States have signed a joint declaration for climate and energy partnership.
The partnership aimed to "intensify cooperation" on accelerating climate action, developing technologies to speed the energy transition, and promoting energy security, the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action said in a statement on Friday.